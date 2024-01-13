Rebirth after fear

On May 19th the Imola circuit will finally embrace Formula 1 again, after the dramatic cancellation of the Grand Prix last year due to the flood that had engulfed not only the city but the entire Emilia-Romagna at that time. In view of this event, the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani visited the Imola circuit.

The leader of Forza Italia was received at the racetrack by the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri. Also accompanying Tajani, representing the government, were the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini and the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini. Not a coincidence, given that the event takes the name of GP of Emilia-Romagna and Made in Italy.

Tajani's commitment

The deputy prime minister has announced that he intends to proceed, also in 2024, with the financing of an ad hoc communication campaign to enhance the eagerly awaited race in Imola. “The Farnesina will continue to support the Grand Prix through ICE, led by President Matteo Zoppas, with a contribution of 6 million euros. This initiative will serve to support the promotion of Made in Italy and the territory. An example of 'sports diplomacy' on which I decided to focus with conviction,” declared Tajani.

For Imola and for the entire world of Formula 1, 2024 will also mark the thirtieth anniversary of the tragic death of Ayrton Senna. With this in mind, the Italian Foreign Minister announced that “for the 30th anniversary of Senna's death I will invite the Brazilian Foreign Minister”. Mayor Panieri defined this visit as “very important and significant to open 2024 with trust, support and renewed collaboration after a difficult year”.