Proteins were included in the basic food basket proposal, but the reduction in taxes may not be reflected in the price on the shelves

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paul Teixeirastated this Thursday (11.Jul.2024), that he is studying how to ensure that the exemption of meat with a zero tax rate reaches the final consumer. The main text of the reform was approved on Wednesday (10.Jul) in the Chamber of Deputies. It will go to the Senate.

“Now we are going to look at the mechanisms so that, by removing taxes and capturing the current price, the protein reaches a lower price for the people. Because if by removing taxes the value is captured by the producer, it will demoralize the measure. It will lose strength. And society will not accept this being done,” he said during an interview with journalists at the organization’s headquarters in Brasília.

According to Teixeira, the ministry will monitor prices on a daily basis. If they do not fall, measures will be taken – which have not yet been defined.

The minister gave an example: “Rice is going up, we removed an import tax. Vegetables and fruits went up at the end of the year, we are increasing the stimulus for production. There are important mechanisms to stimulate the production of some products that may increase prices.”

Teixeira also said he hopes the Upper House will tax ultra-processed foods and pesticides. “We didn’t win, but we’re going to try to put it in the Senate”he declared.

TAX REGULATION

The PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024, which regulates taxation, was approved by 336 votes to 142 on Wednesday (10 July). In addition to the inclusion of animal proteins with a zero rate, the Chamber also made other changes in relation to the text sent by the Executive.

Read the main changes below:

