Minister Conny Helder of Sport believes that sports clubs should not rely entirely on the government and should take action themselves to prevent collapse.

She thinks it is undesirable if sports clubs close and sports become too expensive. She says this in response to the cry for help from the Register for Association Directors (RVBB), which warns of hundreds of associations that will collapse due to high energy bills and declining contribution income.

‘Government does not compensate everything’

The VVD minister does not have high expectations in the week before her budget is discussed: “The government cannot compensate the costs for one hundred percent of everyone.”

Helder also expects the associations to pull out all the stops themselves. Sports associations must investigate how they can save energy themselves, but also how they can find extra income in consultation with municipalities, members and sponsors.





She also refers to the TEK scheme, Allowance for Energy Costs, which energy-intensive sports clubs can use. PvdA Member of Parliament Mohammed Mohandis is angry about that. “The TEK scheme may apply to fitness clubs, but not to amateur sports clubs. She suggests that amateur sports clubs that are about to collapse would fall under that SME scheme.

‘Butter with the fish’

Next week, Mohandis will be up in arms with other MPs. A majority of the House of Representatives wants to know from the cabinet how sports clubs that are struggling are being supported. "I just want butter with the fish. Or say right away: we do nothing for those clubs and we accept that hundreds of associations will collapse. In any case, I will continue to work on solutions." Sports associations are considering taking action for more government support.

