Roberto Speranza is convinced that in the end, in France, the democratic front will defeat Marine Le Pen. But what is happening across the Alps – according to the Minister of Health and secretary of Article one – also says something about Italy: about its inequalities, about how much the crisis is biting the lives of the most fragile above all.

T.Does it seem that a possible victory for Le Pen marks a stop for the European spirit of solidarity that we discovered first with Covid, then towards Ukraine?

«I am sure that all the democratic forces will unite to stop the far right of Le Pen. The result of the first round, however, tells us that there is an enormous social question to which Europe must give a real answer if we do not want to see the nationalist impulses grow yet ”.

We felt we were at war with Covid for two years. We believed that trenches could be dug to defend ourselves against the virus. Has the real war being fought in the heart of Europe redefined the meaning of words?

«In the war on Covid there was the man against the virus. And this meant that a very strong sense of solidarity prevailed. So much so that even today there is a strong commitment to the countries most in difficulty, for example on vaccines. War, on the other hand, is man against man: behind Putin’s mad invasion and his neo-imperialist design there are individual and political responsibilities and choices that we cannot fail to see “.

And there is a world that is anything but solidarity, divided.

«The West, Europe, have been united beyond what the Russian president expected. But if we look up and see what is happening in the world, the sum of the inhabitants of the countries that are abstaining is no small thing: there are China, India, states that represent billions of people ”.

He has doubts about which side he should be on?

“Nobody. There is a unilateral act by Russia that has gone against every rule, against all the basic norms of international law, there can be neither gray areas nor doubts about this “.

Not even with the choice to send weapons so that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves?

“I voted in favor as did the overwhelming majority of Parliament. If there is a country invaded, this country has the right to defend itself, as foreseen by the United Nations Charter ”.

You have been challenged for this, from the left. Starting from the square in Rome of the CGIL.

“I have respect for those who have different beliefs, of a religious nature or because they think that weapons can never lead to peace. These are ideas that should not be trivialized or ridiculed. None of us would have wanted to be faced with this choice “.

Do you think that on the other hand there is just as much respect for those who think that helping Ukraine by any means is a moral duty?

“Personally, I’ve always felt it. But I don’t like the Italian debate: I often see support mechanisms that have nothing to do with a delicate issue like this. It is not a passage that ends in a tweet or a talk show line. But what worries me the most is that there is no way to peace “.

It is difficult to see peace in a country that Russia is reducing to rubble.

“But it seems to me that no one is realistically trying to create the conditions to get there. I am concerned about the weakness of the United Nations, which is in some way statutory because the UN is blocked by its own mechanisms and by Russia’s veto power in the Security Council “.

Did Roberta Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen do well to go to Kiev? To meet Zelensky?

“That Europe is on Ukraine’s side is beyond question. And these symbolic gestures are important, as are the aid sent. To all this we must add a piece: to create the conditions for an immediate ceasefire and for a prospect of peace, which opens up when we begin to see a sustainable aftermath for all those involved. The great theme of a new balance between Russia, the East and Europe must be raised. A new Helsinky, as in 1975. Europe can and must do even more and this is the natural space of Italy, which in its history has always been able to build bridges and solutions of peace “.

The 2 per cent of GDP for weapons will also put at risk the funds for health, for welfare?

“We thought that history was over in Europe, that peace would be forever, but we were wrong. On February 24, she gave us a wake-up call. Russian tanks entered a sovereign country a few kilometers from our borders. The question is not whether to respond to this new fact, but how. The pursuit of rearmament country by country is wrong. Instead, a shared European response is needed, because the Union must now act as a world player and provide itself with an adequate defense and security system. The same thing happened with Covid. Faced with a new challenge, the first instinct of some countries was to close: France and Germany first put a block on exports of essential medical devices. Immediately after this first instinct of nationalism, however, the awareness took hold that the only way to be saved was to join in a common effort. Starting with the one made for the purchase of vaccines. It was a decisive step “.

Now, however, the divisions in the government majority put the PNRR at risk.

“This government was born to respond to two emergencies, the health one and the management of the NRP. To these was added a third for the international situation and the danger of escalation. On the first point, the state of emergency has disappeared, but the pandemic has not disappeared. And therefore the reasons for this government are all still in play. It hurts the country to imagine living the next few months in a permanent election campaign. It would be a mistake and it wouldn’t help us manage these three challenges ».

It is already happening. Conte did it on arms, Salvini did it on the fiscal delegation.

“Is a mistake. It does not mean that we cannot discuss, but there must be a point beyond which we cannot go because we need a strong and credible government as much as ever ».

What must we be ready to do in the face of inflation and the economic crisis that is likely to worsen? The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini spoke of assets, you agree?

“The economic and social consequences of this war must be an absolute priority. I see two fundamental directions in which to work. The first is the support above all for the weaker social classes, which are those for which the reduction in purchasing power linked to inflation weighs more. Along with this is the issue of how to help businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, not to go out of business due to energy costs. A problem that would also have enormous repercussions on employment. It is a spiral to be avoided and we have begun to issue the first measures. There will be others. In the context in which we are, it certainly does not seem like a scandal to touch extra-profits, as we have started to do ».

Was Draghi wrong to say that we must choose between peace and conditioners, in an attempt to make it clear that we must be ready for new sacrifices?

“It was a hyperbole which, however, gives a sense of what is happening: for the defense of freedom and the search for peace, sanctions are and remain the right choice. Even if they have a price. We must make a speech of truth. Could we have turned to the other side and pretend nothing happened? It would have been a mistake. Just as I think that in the face of the cost of wheat, which rises dramatically, the strongest countries must take on additional support for the more fragile ones in which food programs, the FAO says, risk being thrown into crisis. The consequences of the conflict are many and we must deal with it with courage “.

In all this, Covid has taken a back seat. It is a risk?

“While the war has replaced Covid in the media, in reality it has simply added itself. On this we will have to make an important communication effort and insist on vaccination. Now our health authorities have ordered the second recall, the so-called fourth dose, for eighty-year-olds, guests of the RSA and frail elderly. In the autumn we will evaluate a more extensive recall for the other age groups as well. I am pleased that Ema and Ecdc have also given the same line to the other European countries ».

At the Article One Congress he invited Enrico Letta, Giuseppe Conte, but not Matteo Renzi. Is the wide field an illusion?

«With Pd and 5 Stelle there is an important job done in the last two years to build the alternative to the right. We will move forward together. Others seem to me to have yet to decide which side to take ”.