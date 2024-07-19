Home page politics

Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) sees her department being downgraded in the budget. To make things fairer, she is fighting for a billionaire tax.

Berlin – The cabinet draft for the federal budget has barely been finalized and criticism has been pouring in. Since 2023, there has been little progress in the areas of work and social affairs, the Left Party expressed its outrage in an interview with this editorial team. Aid and development organizations accuse the government of an “irresponsible policy of cutting costs” in humanitarian aid. Development Minister Svenja Schulze herself even sees her department as being degraded. The SPD politician complains of a “defamation of development policy”.

Schulze’s budget currently includes 10.3 billion euros for the coming year, around one billion less than in the current financial year. “We should actually do a lot more,” the minister said after the basic budget agreement in a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIANow she is going one step further – and in her search for new sources of money she is taking up an idea that G20-Host Brazil is making great strides forward.

Billionaires should pay regular taxes

“Building a Fair World and a Sustainable Planet” – this is what Brazil has set out to do for its G20 presidency: a fair world on a sustainable planet, this should be the goal of the 19 most important industrial and emerging countries, the European Union and the African Union. The country is holding very rich people accountable by fighting for a new global minimum tax. The core idea was developed by the French economist Gabriel Zucman. According to his idea, all of the world’s 3,000 billionaires should pay at least two percent in taxes on their assets.

Minister Schulze believes that social justice in Germany is being undermined by tax loopholes. © Dennis Yenmez

The topic will not be officially on the agenda during the G20 conference in Rio de Janeiro next week (July 25). However, Minister Schulze wants to meet with Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad for a discussion on the sidelines. “Crises and investments in the future are currently placing enormous demands on the state budget,” Schulze said in an interview with this editorial team. “It is time for the ultra-rich, i.e. the billionaires, to become more involved in financing the common good.”

More and more very rich people live in Germany

The Development Ministry counts around 250 households in Germany with assets of at least one billion US dollars. “A tax of just two percent of the billions in assets would ensure more justice and a better future in Germany and worldwide,” explained Schulze. Many people believe that billionaires are already taxed fairly in Germany – “but that is not the case.”

The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) has calculated that a two percent minimum tax for billionaires in Germany alone could bring in up to 5.7 billion euros every year. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejects the concept of a global minimum tax for billionaires as “unsuitable.” Schulze countered: “In Germany, the principle applies that financially stronger shoulders carry more than weaker ones.” For the so-called ultra-rich, however, this principle is undermined by privileges and loopholes, criticized the Social Democrat. It is “not fair” if a billionaire has to pay a lower percentage of taxes than a teacher or a cleaner. “For billionaires, of all people, Germany is a low-tax country.”

Luxury yachts in the port of Monaco: Is the billionaire tax coming? © Valery Hache/AFP

More and more very rich people live in Germany. According to an analysis by the management consultancy BCG, the number of people with financial assets of more than 100 million dollars rose by ten percent last year. According to the analysis, there were 3,300 super-rich people in Germany in 2023, up from 3,000 the year before. This puts Germany in third place, behind the USA (26,000) and China (8,300). According to the report, there are 73,000 super-rich people worldwide.