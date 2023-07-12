Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/11/2023 – 21:31

Share



One week after yet another conflict in Yanomami indigenous land, illegal miners remain in the region and should be expelled by the end of the year. That is the expectation of the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, who attributes the death of a seven-year-old girl, a week ago, to the prospectors who are still in the region.

According to the minister, more than 80% of them have been removed from Yanomami territory since the start of operations by the current government. But the challenge, according to her, is to expel those who resist more violently, which she hopes will be done by the end of this year.

“We were able to remove 82% of the garimpeiros. There is a much more violent and dangerous situation because there are those people who resist leaving the territory, hiding and causing conflicts. This final phase is much more difficult, ”he said.

“According to information from the leaders themselves, people linked to drug trafficking and organized crime are the ones who want to stay there. And, really, they are there provoking conflicts between indigenous people and indigenous people, to pretend that they are internal problems, but, in fact, it is still a consequence of mining,” he added.

The political adviser of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), Marcos Sabarú, explains that the problem is not exclusive to the Yanomami, and that these are not isolated facts. Everything is part of a centuries-old historical problem, and of all humanity.

“A problem that drags on, is chronic and you can’t think it’s a problem in Roraima, because this reality exists in other lands”, he said. “I think it’s a matter of public policy on indigenous peoples. So it’s also an international problem. Who buys this gold [extraído ilegalmente]? Where is this gold going? Go to the United States, go to the United Kingdom, the gold, the wood. So it’s a policy problem, it’s an international problem,” she added.

The body of the seven-year-old child was found by Roraima firefighters last Friday (7), after three days of searching in the Parima river region. According to the corporation, the body was handed over to the family to perform the indigenous farewell rituals.

Last Monday (3), five indigenous people were injured and the child was murdered, after clashes with firearms inside the Yanomami land. Apib denounces the occupation by illegal miners in the indigenous land and asks the federal government to adopt more effective measures in the region.

One day after the attacks that led to the death of the girl, the federal government informed, in a joint note, that it has been providing care to the wounded at the site and that it is working in an articulated manner to carry out operations to “expel prospectors from the Yanomami Indigenous Land”.























