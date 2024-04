The Minister of the Secretariat of Communication, Paulo Pimenta, told his contacts on WhatsApp this Monday that scammers are making phone calls and asking for money in his name. According to him, there are already victims of this scam.

“Attention: someone is calling on my behalf and asking for money. There are already people who have fallen. It's a scam. Stay tuned”, published the minister on his WhatsApp status.



