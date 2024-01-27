Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 17:32

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, said this Saturday (27) that he is in a hurry to resume agrarian reform. “Our political time is the time of haste. Our political banner is agrarian reform”, he emphasized when speaking at the end of the national coordination meeting of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST).

The meeting brought together the leaders of the movement throughout the week at the Florestan Fernandes National School in Guararema, in Greater São Paulo. The space is a training center for the MST, which celebrates its 40th anniversary. In a press conference earlier, landless representatives complained about the little progress in land redistribution during the first year of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government.

The minister stated, however, that he is prepared to overcome obstacles and lead a program that guarantees land for peasant families. “Regarding agrarian reform, we are going to touch on all these pillars of Brazil’s historical difficulties. We are already prepared to trigger this agrarian reform process,” he said.

Agrarian conflicts

Violence in the countryside was another issue that Teixeira promised to tackle. We are mapping all the conflicts in the countryside and we are going to denounce this militia that is being formed in Brazil and that killed an indigenous woman in the south of Bahia this week. We will not admit that indigenous movements, quilombola movements and agrarian reform movements suffer violence. And we will continue to fight against them and those who practice them”, he highlighted.

Last Sunday (21), a Pataxó hã-hã-hãe community was attacked by a group of men who tried to forcibly retake a farm occupied by the indigenous people and claimed as traditional territory. According to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), the attack, which resulted in the death of a womanwas planned by a group calling itself “Invasão Zero”.

Also participating in the event were the ministers of Human Rights and Citizenship of Brazil, Silvio de Almeida; of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho; from the Government Secretariat, from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo.