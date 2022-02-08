Fifty-five days after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) have approved the first vaccine against the new coronavirus, the percentage of children aged 5 to 11 who took the first dose of immunization against covid-19 is no more than 15%.

The result was reported by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, this morning (8). According to him, the federal government has been working not only to ensure that vaccines reach states and municipalities, but also to reassure parents about the effectiveness and safety of the drugs.

“The ministry has been working hard to bring vaccines to the Brazilian people […] so that parents can exercise the right to vaccinate their children and the right of children to be vaccinated,” Queiroga told reporters.

For the minister, it is natural that the immunization of children does not advance at the same speed as that of adults. “Vaccinating a child is not like vaccinating an adult. Sometimes you have to convince them. No one is going to take a child by force and vaccinate him with him crying.”

Irritated by questions that suggested that the ministry delayed the start of childhood vaccination by holding a public consultation and hearing, Queiroga demanded more effort from states and municipalities.

“The government’s position [federal] was clear in the sense of offering vaccines, which are available”, said the minister. “And the heterogeneous rhythm [da aplicação dos imunizantes] shows that it is necessary to have the commitment of states and municipalities”, commented Queiroga, citing, as an example, the case of the state of São Paulo, where 50% of children between 5 and 11 years old have already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

Asked about the fear of some parents, Queiroga said that it would be necessary to listen to them to understand the reason for the resistance in taking their children to be immunized, as recommended by health authorities and medical entities.

“We have tried to do our part, clarifying the population about all the implications related to vaccination in all age groups, monitoring adverse events”, added the minister. He did not detail which adverse events he was referring to.

