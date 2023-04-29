Márcio França’s statement is made after an imbroglio involving the Minister of Agriculture and Bolsonaro’s participation in the fair

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, questioned this Friday (28.Apr.2023) the maintenance of sponsorship by the federal government and Banco do Brasil to agrishowthe largest agribusiness fair in Latin America, after the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, withdrew from participating in the opening of the event.

“If Agrishow doesn’t want the federal government at the event, I don’t know if Banco do Brasil and the federal government should continue sponsoring the event”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

On Wednesday (26.Apr.2023), Fávaro told the president of Agrishow, Francisco Matturro, that he would no longer participate in the event because he had been informed that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be present on the same day. The minister said he felt “uninvited”.

Bolsonaro will accompany the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), at the opening of the fair, on May 1st, in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

In response to France, also via Twitter, deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) said that the minister’s position is “abuse of political power” and questioned whether public sponsorship should only be given to events that support the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Is this a confession that the State only sponsors those who support the government? This is abuse of political power. We are taking action right now.” he wrote.