Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) stated that the distributor's contract in Rio de Janeiro expires during this government, unlike in SP, and could be “compromised”

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated this Monday (April 1, 2024) that the Enel may have the concession renewal process in Rio de Janeiro “committed”. The contract expires in 2026, the last year of the current government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and may have its extension affected depending on an inspection of the quality of the company's services.

“It is clear that if the possibility is determined that Enel is not complying with minimum quality levels, its renewal could be compromised, especially its renewal in the State of Rio de Janeiro, which is the contract that expires during our management”said Silveira in an interview with journalists.

The minister referred to the drops in energy supply in São Paulo. According to him, even though the problem is in another concession, if a breach of contract is found, the distributor in Rio de Janeiro could also be affected.

Earlier, Silveira met with 4 of the 5 directors of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to collect the entity's actions against Enel in São Paulo. A formal request for opening of process to investigate failures in compliance with the concession contract in the State. Here's the complete of the letter (PDF – 3 MB).

The ministry highlighted that the number of interruptions at the concessionaire has increased, as well as the cases in which occurrences exceed 24 hours. It also states that the average time it takes Enel to restore service is worse than the average of other distributors.

Silveira listed 4 points in the request that should be evaluated by Aneel:

if the provision of Enel SP services is inadequate or deficient;

whether there is non-compliance with contractual clauses;

if the concessionaire has lost the technical or operational conditions to maintain adequate service provision;

if the concessionaire failed to respond to Aneel's subpoena to regularize the provision of the service.

“I ordered Aneel to carry out a more detailed and rigorous investigation into the quality of service that Enel has been providing in both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The times that Enel failed to comply with the DEC (average duration of interruptions) and the FEC (frequency of interruptions) were repeated. He even failed to pay fines imposed by Aneel”said Silveira.

The minister also said that he sees Enel as “a major problem in the country’s energy distribution” and that this needs to be addressed “through an administrative process by Aneel that is conducted in an extremely rigorous manner, so that every São Paulo resident is treated with due respect”.

The government must publish a decree to define the conditions for renewing energy distributor concessions. By 2032, 20 contracts will come to an end. The idea is that only those with good service quality levels will be renewed.

“I have always highlighted that the distribution sector after privatization and in that first moment of privatization, the contracts were very loose. These contracts were very well suited to the regulatory requirements for the provision of quality services. What we are working on is to improve this, and we will do so at the right time, which is the renewal of concessions”stated the minister.

Enel is an Italian company that took over the operations of the former Eletropaulo in 2018. The concessionaire in São Paulo is considered the largest electricity distributor in the country in terms of number of consumers. The company also has distribution concessions in Rio de Janeiro and Ceará.

WHAT ENEL SAYS

Wanted by Power360the company stated that it will continue investing in the concession and that “fully complies with all contractual and regulatory obligations and is implementing a structured plan that includes investments in strengthening and modernizing the network structure, digitalizing the system and expanding communication channels with customers, in addition to the early mobilization of teams in the field in case of contingencies”.

The company also informed that it has already paid part of the fines imposed by Aneel and that others are in the appeal phase, following normal procedures in the sector.

According to the Italian group, large investments have been made in recent years to increase the quality of service and face the challenges facing the electricity sector, with the effects of climate change.

In São Paulo, since 2018, when it took over the concession, Enel has already invested R$8.36 billion, averaging around R$1.4 billion per year.

Read the company's positioning in full:

“Enel reiterates its commitment to the population in all areas in which it operates and will continue investing to deliver quality energy for everyone. In relation to the São Paulo concession, the distributor clarifies that it fully complies with all contractual and regulatory obligations and is implementing a structured plan that includes investments in strengthening and modernizing the network structure, digitalizing the system and expanding distribution channels. communication with customers, in addition to the early mobilization of teams in the field in case of contingencies. The plan also includes a significant increase in its own staff.”

“The company also informs that it has already paid part of the fines imposed by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and others are in the appeal phase, following normal procedures in the sector. He reiterates that, in recent years, he has made major investments to increase the quality of service and face the challenges facing the electricity sector, with the effects of climate change. In São Paulo, since 2018, when it took over the concession, Enel has already invested R$8.36 billion, with an average of around R$1.4 billion per year, almost double the annual average of R$800 million made by previous controller.

“As a result, the operational indicators DEC (which measures the average time during which each consumer unit is without electricity) and FEC (which counts the number of interruptions that occurred) registered an improvement of almost 50% since 2017, and are better than the previous ones. goals established by Aneel. In addition to information on the indicators monitored by the regulatory agency, the company continues to provide all clarifications to the authorities”.

“For the period 2024-2026, Enel will invest US$3.647 billion (R$18 billion) in Brazil, which demonstrates the group’s commitment to Brazil. Of this total, around 80% will be invested in energy distribution. With the new management's strategic plan, which foresees substantial investments, the company decided to further reinforce its commitment to the country, in order to improve the resilience of the electrical system. To carry out this ambitious project, Enel will certainly find the full cooperation and support of all institutions in the country.”