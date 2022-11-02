For an “evident and manifest state of insolvency”, the Milan prosecutor Roberto Fontana filed a bankruptcy petition for Visibilia editore, a company of which the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè was the founder and first shareholder, from 2016 to last January 23, when he decided to sell all the shares. From the documents of an investigation into bankruptcy and false accounting it emerges that the exponent of the Brothers of Italy is also being investigated for false corporate communications. From the accounting analyzes carried out on the financial statements in the period 2016-2020, overdue payables towards the Revenue Agency for approximately 984 thousand euros appear. According to those who investigate, the company “is in an irreversible state of crisis comparable to all effects with the concept of prospective insolvency, understood as ‘inability not only past, but also and above all future, to pay one’s debts’ in a reasonable period of time” .

The investigations began following some reports from minority shareholders. “False corporate communications relating to financial statements would emerge, at least from 2017, with particular regard to items goodwill And prepaid taxes“. The bankruptcy court has set a hearing to discuss the bankruptcy petition on November 30th. The investigators, proceeding with an adjustment of the financial statements, concluded that “already starting from the 2017 financial year the board of directors should have approved the financial statements showing” goodwill “and” prepaid taxes “values ​​that are widely different from those approved”. Instead, according to the GdF, what happened is that Visibilia, starting from the 2016 financial year, reported constant losses. The liquidity injections “have allowed the continuation of the entrepreneurial activity, but also caused the collapse of the share value which regressed by 99.97%”.

“It is false that I am under investigation – replied the minister – I will sue all those who write Santanchè close to Visibilia, since I have sold all the shares. Moreover, in the present case not only is Santanchè not investigated but there is no suspect, because the file is open to ‘model 45’, therefore without suspects “.