He had made it clear that he had audio and documents proving his appointment and showed them. On Tuesday night Maria Rosaria Boccia published the letter on Instagram of the appointment as “advisor to the minister for major events”. Then Dr. Boccia posted a conversation between her and the minister, always from his increasingly popular and very lively Instagram account.

This evening, Wednesday 4th September, after having advised his almost 30 thousand followers to take the popcorn and Tune in to Tg1 at 8pm today, Wednesday 4th September to follow the minister’s interview, first post “the key points”. “Why was the nomination snatched? Because in the two statements to the newspaper The Press has reality been distorted? “I hope I don’t have to deny it again! A repeat liar in parliament would certainly not be welcome!”

The Minister of Culture’s interview on Tg1: «It’s hard for me to talk about it, it was an emotional relationship»

Thus in prime time the Minister of Culture, protagonist of many slips and gaffes, he says that there was a personal relationship between them, and therefore that title was accompanied by Boccia, but who “has never spent a single euro of public money”. When asked, he answers “that he is not subject to blackmail”. The opposition is asking for his resignation, but for the government, Minister Sangiuliano must remain. In the meantime Giorgia Meloni rejected his resignationas anticipated by Tg1.

“The relationship with Dr. Boccia? I am burdened to have to talk about it – and the minister holds his breath – because it concerns my private sphere. A personal relationship, an emotional relationship.” A “relationship” that began in May and ended at the end of July, lasting a couple of months and no more, explains the minister. Fear for some other publication, is the minister blackmailable? The director of tg1 asks. «The chats could come out. All Italians who have emotional relationships exchange chats. But publishing them seems to me to be a crime».

“I am not a conspiracy theorist, but… There are some details that make me reflect on what happened. I am aware that my behavior is reprehensible on a moral level, but not on a legal level.” Sangiuliano in the interview with the director of Tg1 then underlined that he is “absolutely not blackmailable” explaining that “you are only blackmailable if you have used public money and never a single euro has been spent on Dr. Boccia, I paid for everything myself“. “I gave her access to my bank details,” he says, addressing Tg1 journalist Chiocci again, before showing the train tickets to Milan and the plane to Taormina, bought together with Boccia. “They were paid by me,” he specified, “with the credit card that refers to my personal account.”

«I met her this year during the election campaign in Naples, introduced by mutual friends. In the photo she posted in Pompeii I didn’t know her yet. Then a personal friendship was born, after having noticed some organizational skills I appointed him as a councilor without compensation. From a friendship it then became a romantic relationship, I continued the discussion of the nomination. But I consulted with some friends and they told me that there could be a conflict of interest, even without case law on the matter – explains Boccia -. I sent an email to the Chief of Staff in which I invited him to interrupt the nomination process”.

“In a discussion with my wife, she asked me to stop any kind of working relationship. It could have been my wife, yes.” About the G7 in Pompeii with Dr. Boccia “she talked about the menu or the opportunity to create gadgets and gifts for the guests.” And why does Dr. Boccia insist on countering point by point? “I understand the sentimental disappointment towards me,” Sangiuliano comments. “I told her that I did not intend to leave my wife, who is the most important person in my life.” Another deep breath. “Perhaps it is the disappointment for the missed appointment, but I favor the institution over personal convenience.”

Minister Boccia at the end he lets himself go, almost cries and begins with the list of excuses. First among the indirect victims of his apparently brief but decidedly very public summer affair is his wife. “I apologize to my wife. I apologize to Giorgia Meloni and my collaborators.” “I told the prime minister that I am ready to resign, I also reassured her with evidence, no citizens’ euro was spent and no sensitive document was ever circulated.”

The full version of the interview hasn’t aired yet, but only the previews and new stories have already arrived from Boccia’s account. “Let’s start telling lies!”. Followed by “I can’t be blackmailed on this ground…”. Until the next episode?