Christopher Columbus “did not envisage discovering a new continent, but wanted to reach the Indies by circumnavigating the earth on the basis of Galileo Galilei’s theories”: this was said by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano who spoke today in Taormina at the event “Taobuk 2024 – Italian Identity, cultural identity”. Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas in 1492, Galileo Galilei, father of modern astronomy, lived from 1564 to 1642.



