Minister Salvini: “The Gronda project needs to be updated”



Arenzano – “The problem with La Gronda is not the money, but the fact that the project is many years old and needs to be updated. But we are working continuously to have it as soon as possible and the CEO of Aspi knows very well that it is a priority”. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini arrives in Arenzano for the party of the League alongside his deputy Edoardo Rixi and relaunches the motorway link project which is still awaiting the final signature of the ministry led by Salvini.

“The Genoa and Liguria model is a model of good administration for all the centre-right“, says Salvini. “This territory has everything to turn around, between Third Pass, Dam and Gronda you have to carry on everything”.