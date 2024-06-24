Minister | Rydman gained the trust of the parliament – Two representatives of the ruling party voted no

Minister|The vote of confidence in the Minister of Economic Affairs was made due to the interim question made by the opposition parties.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 92–76. 3 representatives voted no and 28 representatives were absent.

Rydman’s vote of confidence was voted on on Monday in the plenary session of the parliament. The opposition parties Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance made Rydman’s position an interim issue last week.

The government’s front held the vote in other ways, but the coalition Pihla Keto-Huovinen and Rkp Eva Biaudet voted no.

The representatives of the opposition parties voted no confidence in Rydman, with the exception of Liike Nyt Harry Harkimoawho voted no, and the centre Pekka Aittakumpuawho gave Rydman a vote of confidence.

The entire government was also voted on on Monday. The government received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 92–76. Two representatives voted no.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper published by two years ago the articlein which it was told how Rydman, a member of parliament at the time, took advantage of his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Rydman denied the article’s claims and made a request for an investigation. The prosecutor decided after the preliminary investigation at the beginning of June that they would not be charged. Rydman is also not accused of anything.

For the opposition parties, the decision not to indict the journalists was one springboard for making the interim question. In their opinion, Rydman should have admitted his mistake after that at the latest and not continue blaming the media and women.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) already arranged the Rydman vote in advance as a vote of confidence for the entire government.

