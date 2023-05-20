Several progressive movements, including the environmentalists of Extinction Rebellion and the feminists of Non Una di Meno, interrupted the speech of the Minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella in the Piedmont Region pavilion at the Turin Book Fair. “We are faced with the blindness of a government that continues to invest in fossil fuels and in policies aimed at restricting the right to abortion”, denounced the activists present on the spot. Banners and sit-ins outside the Salone were also against the executive representative. Some videos show how to dispute.

Upon Roccella’s arrival, a girl blindfolded herself, while everyone stood up, singing choirs and holding up sheets of paper with the words “Hands off the bodies and the earth”, “Open your eyes” and “Neither the lands nor our bodies are conquered territories”. Political Ecology and the EsseNon Committee unfurled banners and leaflets to denounce the relationship with the main partners of this edition of the Book Fair, Intesa Sanpaolo and Esselunga. The minister ended up in the crosshairs of feminists in particular for her recent statements against the voluntary termination of pregnancy, for example when she said that “unfortunately, abortion is a women’s right”. Roccella had a question and answer with the activists after reading the press release: “If it is true that you are against the commodification of women’s bodies, fight with us against surrogate wombs”. Fifteen people have been identified by Digos.

The intervention of the director of the Salone, Nicola Lagioia was necessary: ​​“It’s a democratic game and democracy also contains the contestation so we don’t lose this opportunity for dialogue. Send your delegate to discuss with the minister. This is also the case in politics. You are demonstrating peacefully, now you are looking for a dialogue”. The protesters ignored her invitation by replying: “If the minister does not listen to our requests, we do not want to listen to what she says either”.

In general, the entire government is also in the dock for its reaction to the demonstrations by climate activists and its short-sightedness in the face of the emergency: “This political system is blind to the gravity of the climate crisis and its dramatic effects, which they will especially affect women, but he is very careful instead to understand how to dispose of our bodies and our reproductive rights”, says Aurelia of Extinction Rebellion.