Minister Teresa Ribera plans to meet with the leaders of the Water Transfer Irrigation Union (Scrats) to address the plans for the Tajo and Segura basins, as well as the repercussions that the rise in ecological flows in the Alto Tajo will have on water transfers. water to Levante, according to what THE TRUTH has learned.

Except for last minute changes, the meeting will be held in Madrid next Friday. Likewise, another visit by the minister to the Region is being prepared for the follow-up of the Priority Action Plan for the regeneration of the Mar Menor.

Concentration in Alicante



The irrigators of the Transfer and the agrarian organizations will carry out this Tuesday the first concentration against the Plan del Tajo, in an act that will take place at 11 am in front of the Government Subdelegation, in the Plaza de la Montañeta. It will include the participation of socialist leaders from Alicante, and the Valencian Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, Mireia Mollá, from Compromís. There is the unknown of the presence of Ximo Puig, said the organizers. The leader of the PP of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, and the Murcian president López Miras will also attend.

The protest has given rise to another clash between popular and socialists of the Region. The PP spokeswoman, Miriam Guardiola, issued an “ultimatum” to the PSOE by stating that if its leaders do not attend the mobilization in defense of the Tajo-Segura transfer on Tuesday “or show unity” on a matter of “vital importance”, they will be «Those guilty, together with Pedro Sánchez, of putting the Region of Murcia in check».

The PSRM responded by pointing out that the only proposals of the PP to solve the water deficit “are the banner, the lie and the water war.” The socialists Fernando Moreno and Fernando López recalled that «the first to come out publicly expressing his disagreement with the increase in ecological flows in Aranjuez was Pepe Vélez. But López Miras is more concerned about confronting the Government of Spain and that the mayor of Archena does not overtake him in the last corner.