A photo shows him kissing and hugging an employee in May. That was the undoing of the British Minister of Health Matt Hancock. Because at that time there was a strict ban on contact. But that’s not the only allegation.

Zcrunched, but already in a casual look, Matt Hancock justified his resignation in a video on Saturday. He sees the enormous sacrifices that each individual has made in the fight against the pandemic, he said, and understands that those who have drawn up the rules also have to comply with them. “That’s why I had to resign,” he said. Thanks to his fellow campaigners followed, and that was it. The man who had been the face of British corona management for the past 16 months is history. The video was preceded by nervous hours in the government district. Late on Friday evening, the tabloid The Sun had published a photo that showed the Minister of Health in front of his office door, hugged and deep in a kiss with an employee.

The 42-year-old Hancock’s undoing was not so much that he is a married family man – even the restored kingdom is no longer that Victorian – but the time of the admission. Strict contact restrictions still applied on May 6th. Until May 17, the British were told not to even hug their grandmother.