Minister Rego Ultima a decree to unify the minors protection system in Spain and end the macrocentros

A Royal Decree not law to unify the standards of the protection of minors in Spain – both nationals as foreigners in reception. It is what the Ministry of Youth and Childhood is finalizing, which already has a draft with a view to arriving at the Council of Ministers in “a month or a month and a half”, explain sources from the Ministry of Sira Rego (IU).

As of 12/31/2023, in the reception system there were 35,209 minors, of which 17,112 were in residential foster care and 18,097 in family care, according to youth and childhood data. To this we should add 16,763 children and adolescents who continue with their biological families but have some support measure or are study cases.

In total, this means that the protection system has 51,972 minors.

Of course, the decree would affect the 17,000 that are in foster care in residential systems (centers and floors) and those that are in family care that also go to centers or floors (there are some mixed formulas of this type)

According to the sources of youth and childhood, the draft, which will be completed in the next week, provides for a “inspection protocol with the possibility of sanctions, and proposes a minimum standardization that aims to improve the reception system in order to guarantee rights of workers and children, in a reception system that bets more on floors than by mass centers”.

The decree, once the Council of Ministers has been approved, “is mandatory” by all autonomous communities, explain in sources of the Ministry.

“The draft will be next week,” says the sources, a few days after there has been a violent death of a social worker is a center guarded in Badajoz. “We have been working with unions, social entities, and some association of minors,” explain in the Ministry, “the draft will be next week and the procedure will begin in two weeks. This terrible news has caught us with the theme worked and advanced. It is about establishing a minimum common protocol, and that it has to be transferred to the Ministry and there is a sanctioning mechanism. What has happened in Badajoz is the most extreme expression. ”

In the Ministry of Sira Rego they insist that “it is necessary to structure and standardize, and the law of the minor allows reception standards. We will set a proposal for the number of places in the reception system. ”

In the Ministry they explain that Rego “has been talking about this decree for a long time, has been presented in sectoral conferences, and that it contains a proposal for the threshold of places, as well as the type of facilities, number of workers, minors … measures that put the minors and the workers in the center and that break the scheme of the maccocentros.”

A violent death, minors guardians and a previous complaint: what is known about the murder of a caregiver in Badajoz

“It is mandatory and there are resources; Children have rights, there are financing and it is a matter of prioritizing spending and giving fewer tax gifts to the rich, ”they explain in the Rego Department.