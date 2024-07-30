Luciana Santos (Science and Technology) made the statement, referring to the speech by former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub, at the opening of the National STI Conference

The Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos, said this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024) that she will refute statements that public universities are spaces of “chaos”. The speech was given at the opening of the 5th National CTI (Science, Technology and Innovation) Conference.

“Universities have been accused of being places of chaos. And I want to say that we do not think so. Quite the opposite. We will refute, at all times, this attempt to discredit this scientific production, and affirm the high-quality science that we do in Brazil.”he stated.

The statement refers to criticisms made by the former Minister of Education of the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Abraham Weintraubwhich accused universities of doing “chaos” with public money.

Sectoral funds

During the event, the secretary-general of the 5th National Science Conference, Sérgio Rezende, demanded that agribusiness, big techs and the banking system contribute larger shares to sectoral funds for the development of science and technology.

“Our suggestion is to create new sectoral funds or change some that already exist. There is a sectoral agribusiness fund, but its contribution is small. Agribusiness owners know very well that, without research, without Embrapa, Brazil would not have agribusiness as it does today. So it is only fair that the agribusiness sector contributes more to science and technology,” he said.