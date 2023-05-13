Paulo Teixeira confirmed which program will be presented this month; participated in the MST fair in São Paulo

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeirareaffirmed this Saturday (May 13, 2023) the government’s commitment to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with agrarian reform. He spoke at the MST (Movement of Landless Workers) fair, in Parque da Água Branca, West Zone of São Paulo.

Without giving details, the minister again said that Lula will announce, later this month, a program of agrarian reform “to distribute and recover land that is unproductive” in the country. He also repeated criticisms of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The minister stated that Lula sent his regards to the participants of the fair and mentioned that, in 2017, militants linked to the MST set up a camp in Curitiba to support the PT during his period in jail.

“I bring you a hug from President Lula, who has a lot of affection, admiration, appreciation and gratitude for the MST. The MST produces healthy food, produces social equality and defends democracy”, stated.

Teixeira praised the movement in different ways. “Each day more, it will be important to reduce social inequality in Brazil, to include the people in the land, to produce food in the country that lost land for food production.”

Journalist Chico Pinheiro, actor José de Abreu, singer Falcão, drag queen and 1st alternate federal deputy also visited the fair this Saturday. Ruth We will win (PT-DF), among others sympathetic to the MST.

Watch the MST event with the participation of the minister (1h27min):

MST fair

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, also visited the MST fair on the morning of Friday (May 12, 2023), as did Gabriel Galípolo, appointed by Lula to the Central Bank’s monetary policy directorate.

As found out by Power360, all ministers of Lula’s government were invited to the event. In the Chamber, a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) should be installed to investigate land invasions carried out by the MST in the coming weeks.

The expectation is that the CPI will be installed along with other parallel investigations by the Chamber, such as the accounting inconsistencies of Americanas and the manipulation of football matches in Brazil because of sports betting. It will be the 4th parliamentary inquiry of which the movement is the target.

In the 4 months of the Lula government, Brazil recorded 56 invasions carried out by landless movements, according to the report by the Opposition Observatory, produced by the PL (Liberal Party) based on data from the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front). That’s a 143% increase from 2022.