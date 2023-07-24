Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister appointed at the end of December, has been absent for almost a month. The lack of clues about the face that represents the Asian giant to the world, a trusted man of the president, Xi Jinping, contrasts with the diplomatic frenzy in Beijing. In recent weeks, the capital of the People’s Republic has received key visits from top US officials in an attempt to stem the deterioration of relations between the two superpowers. After more than 15 days of silence, the Chinese government alleged “health reasons” to argue that Qin Gang would not attend an international forum. There has been no more news since then about this 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States, known for his sharp words and his retorts. wolf warrioras the toughest-cut diplomats are called in China.

The last time he could be seen in the line of duty was June 25. Dressed in a suit, and looking good in official images, he met that day with the foreign ministers of Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the Russian deputy foreign minister.

A week earlier, on June 18, the Chinese foreign minister had held the most anticipated interview in his tenure, that of Antony Blinken, the first US Secretary of State to travel to the country in five years. “The relationship between China and the United States is at the lowest point since its establishment,” Qin told his American counterpart. “This does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the shared expectations of the international community,” he added.

A day later, Blinken met Xi, face-to-face around a table where Qin was also sitting. Those meetings left the feeling that the bonds in free fall between the first and the second economic power on the planet had been put to a halt. Although US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart a “dictator” a day later, Beijing has continued to host a number of top names in US politics: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in early July; special climate envoy John Kerry and centenarian former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger this week. Qin has not been present at any of these visits.

The days of Chinese diplomacy have continued at an exhausting pace since the end of the strict anti-pandemic measures in December and the reopening in early 2023. Numerous leaders from half the world have dropped by the country: from the French Emmanuel Macron to the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, passing through the Spanish Pedro Sánchez. The British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, also intended to travel to Beijing, but according to the Bloomberg agency, he has postponed the visit, mainly due to Qin’s absence.

The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has not yet been able to fly to Beijing. His first attempt, in April, had to be canceled when the European tested positive for covid; the second, scheduled for the second week of July, was suspended by the Chinese authorities. “Unfortunately, the Chinese counterparts have informed us that the dates scheduled for next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives,” EU Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told Reuters on July 4.

At that time, European diplomatic sources based in Beijing considered the absence of Qin an episode that, although surprising, fell within the normality of Chinese politics. To give an example: shortly before being appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party in 2012, Xi Jinping disappeared for two weeks. “Maybe they are preparing something important,” these sources ventured.

On July 7, the Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked for the first time whether the cancellation of Borrell’s visit was related to Qin’s health, according to the Hong Kong daily’s account. South China Morning Post. Spokesman Wang Wenbin replied that he had not “heard about it.” Only four days later he assured that due to “health reasons” Qin would not attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta (Indonesia). But these references have been removed from the official transcripts.

In his place was veteran Wang Yi, who has held his position on different occasions since then. Wang, who served as foreign minister for the previous decade, is currently the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party Central Committee, a position hierarchically superior to Qin in the complex pyramid of power of the People’s Republic.

In Qin’s absence, a key milestone in China’s international projection has also been approved, the new Foreign Relations Law. The norm, in force since July 1, makes explicit the centrality of the Communist Party in the elaboration of international politics and has been conceived to provide Beijing with mechanisms with which to defend itself against sanctions and other coercive measures from Washington. The presentation was given by Wang Yi, who spoke of the need to have legal “tools” “for foreign struggles”.

He Qin case it has received no attention in the state media. Meanwhile, speculation has been unleashed on social networks. Searches for “Qin Gang” have multiplied by 28 in the search engine Baidu (the Chinese Google) in the last week, up to 380,000 daily, according to data from the platform reproduced by Reuters. Hu Xijin, former director of the official newspaper Global Times and one of the most influential opinion-makers in China, published a comment on Weibo (the Chinese Twitter) last week in which, without mentioning the minister, he called for transparency in information to improve official credibility and transmit confidence to the people.

With more than three decades in the service of the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin landed in office in December, at a time of global fires, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the raw struggle with the United States. When he had just over a month in office, the alleged spy balloon crisis shot down by the United States broke out, dragging relations with Washington into a downward spiral. He had just come from the American capital, where he had briefly served as ambassador.

Qin became a familiar face years ago for his often blunt rebuttals as a foreign spokesman. He deepened ties with President Xi Jinping as he escorted him through world capitals after being named director general of protocol. A senior member of a European government who has come across him defines him as “tough and direct.” In his first speech to the press after being appointed minister, he warned the United States that if he didn’t step on the brakes, “there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

