With incidents of rape on the rise in Bahamasthe Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Vaughn Miller, advocated this Friday for castrating or even executing people who commit this crime.

“I want to register my anger against people who commit such violent and hateful acts. In fact, I’m pretty draconian in my mindset on this. I’m old school“Miller said in a conference collected by local media.

“If you find them guilty, without a shadow of a doubt, castrate them or execute them. That is my draconian opinion,” he stressed.

We must send a strong message to the perpetrators

Miller thus responded to the increase in sexual assaults in the Bacardi Road area and to the latest incident, which occurred this week, when a woman was kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted.

Although police arrested the suspect, The minister criticized that most sentences for rape crimes are “like a slap on the wrist.”

“We must send a strong message to the perpetrators that if they are found guilty, they will be treated in such a way that they can never commit the crime again,” he said.

Cases of sexual abuse on the rise

Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed that 55 rapes and 139 incidents of sexual assault were reported in 2022an increase of 11 percent over the previous year.

Earlier this year, a 37-year-old man was sent to prison on charges of having sex six times with a 14-year-old girl, and a 33-year-old police officer was jailed for raping his young daughter over the course of nearly three years.

EFE