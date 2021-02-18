The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, announced this Thursday morning in Murcia that all mechanisms “are ready for exports to function normally” between the Region and the United Kingdom from April due to the new phytosanitary requirements of the ‘Brexit’. After meeting with the President of the Community and the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas reassured the regional Executive and the agri-food sector explaining that Customs procedures will be simplified with electronic and telematic supports, and that the necessary material and human resources will be provided.

The meeting also addressed the new CAP program that will enter into force in 2023, and the minister announced two specific actions of his department that will have a direct impact on the Region of Murcia: he will propose that the fruit and vegetable sector can benefit from aid decoupled from the EU progressively, which will be focused on facilitating the incorporation of young people into agricultural activity. Likewise also there will be a specific program to support the cut flower and ornamental sector, with great activity in the Region.

Luis Planas highlighted the “vitality, strength and competitiveness” of the agri-food sector in the Region of Murcia, which he described as the vegetable garden of Europe. He also highlighted “The impressive figures” of the sector in full pandemic, with an increase in fruit and vegetable exports, mainly in the UK market. At this point, he indicated that the sector has claimed during the health crisis as a fundamental pillar for economic recovery.

As for water, it did not pronounce on the Tajo-Segura Transfer. He considers that water is not his “task”, but rather the responsibility of Minister Teresa Ribera. Yes said that is “a strong advocate of irrigation”. Faced with the farmers’ claim for guarantee of water and certainty, Luis Planas replied that he is “optimistic” about the future. After the meeting in San Esteban, The minister visited the desalination plant of the Community of Irrigators of Mazarrón.

López Miras asks for a good distribution of funds



For his part, the president, Fernando López Miras, asked the minister to take “very much into account the specific weight of agriculture in the Region of Murcia when distributing European funds.” In this sense, he claimed ‘Justice’ to distribute transfers coming from Europe and that, in the case of this sector, they would reach almost 1,000 million euros for the entire national territory.

The Region of Murcia presented 58 projects worth more than 230 million euros to access these funds, some “innovative projects, which include environmental improvements, energy efficiency and water use,” as explained by the head of the regional Executive, who remarked that European funds “play a fundamental role.”

During his speech, López Miras thanked the minister “to accept the invitation to visit the Region of Murcia to work together” because “in the face of great challenges, the most sensible path is to move forward together.” A) Yes, he offered to accompany him to Brussels “in a clear image of unity and support for the defense of a common interest to claim in Europe what the sector needs ”. “The tariffs of the United States, the Russian veto and now the ‘Brexit’ require more unity and firmness than ever, and I am convinced that, in this way, we can achieve the best result,” said the president, who also considered “essential »More funding for the Common Agricultural Policy, both for the aid for the transitional period and for what it projected for the stage that opens in 2023 to 2027.

He assured that “the new demands that are being raised throughout the European Union after ‘Brexit’ put essential sectors in the region such as agriculture and transport at risk.” Specifically, he explained that The Region of Murcia brings more than 483,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables to the United Kingdom each year and more than 235,000 tons of processed products, “all with an economic value of around 750 million euros that, logically, contribute to the wealth of the Region and that of the whole of Spain. In addition, he pointed out that these goods are transported by more than 36,500 trucks a year.

Therefore, he remarked that «our growth expectations in 2021 are today positive thanks to exports“And pointed to this export potential as” one of our greatest strengths to overcome difficulties. ” In this sense, he assured that “overcoming the current crisis cannot be done with our backs to the one that is our main bulwark” and valued that “our agriculture has demonstrated its importance in supporting the Region in the hardest moments of the pandemic from Murcia, Spain and Europe ».

López Miras too showed its “concern” about the structural water deficit of the Segura basin and he pointed out that “talking about agriculture is inevitably talking about water.” Thus, he demanded from the central government “certainty and that all doubts about a fundamental infrastructure such as the Tajo-Segura transfer be eliminated.”

Criticisms of the water users of the Transfer



The Diversion Irrigators Union (Scrats) criticized that the Minister of Agriculture “does not want to enter fields that are not his competence, read water.” “We requested a meeting with the minister at the time, which he has refused,” Lucas Jiménez said in a statement.

«We would say nothing today if his storyline had not gone awry. His motto of ‘no issues related to water’ is broken when he goes to visit a private desalination plant, which obviously serves irrigators ». In Jiménez’s opinion, with that visit to the desalination plant «the minister fulfills the mandate of his vice president and minister of the water branch, Teresa Ribera».

According to the leader of Scrats, “we do not doubt that, personally, the minister may have good intentions towards irrigation in this Region, but the hell of Levantine agriculture is paved with good intentions.”