Mexico City.– The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Norma Piña, admitted today that the Judiciary is experiencing moments of uncertainty in the face of the reform promoted by Morena, but that it is talking with all possible bodies to defend the labor rights of its workers.

Minister Piña addressed her first message to the more than 45,000 employees of the federal justice system since the June 2 elections, when the wide margin of victory for Morena and her allies opened the door to approve the Constitutional reform that aims to designate all the country’s judges by popular vote.

‘In these momentous moments I want to address you to convey a message of unity and empathy,’ said Piña, in a brief video message.

“In light of the initiative to reform the Judiciary, we are working tirelessly, we are dialoguing with all possible bodies, to guarantee the defense of their labor rights. We live in moments full of uncertainty, however, it is precisely in these times when we must most demonstrate that We work for Mexico,” he added.

Piña and his colleagues from the Court will attend tomorrow, Thursday, the forum convened by the Constitutional Points Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to analyze the initiative that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to Congress on February 5, without it being defined what the positions of the ministers, which appear to be divergent due to divisions in the court and personal agendas.

The possibility of this reform has generated panic in the Federal Judicial Branch, where nearly 1,700 judges and magistrates would be elected at the polls, as well as the ministers of the Court and the members of a new Judicial Disciplinary Court.

Associations of judges and magistrates, as well as employees in general, have asked the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum for dialogue, who has already replied that Congress is the one that will decide the reform and that labor rights will be respected.

Some strikes and court closures, which have already occurred or are planned, are added to those of last October, to protest the reform to extinguish the trusts of the Federal Judicial Branch.

“Our principles and our values ​​are the pillar that sustains and will sustain the Judicial Branch of the Federation. It is essential that we do not lose the focus of our Constitutional mission, to value the rights of Mexicans and the balance of Powers,” said Piña. in his message today.

“I thank you for your dedication and commitment to justice, I invite you to act with integrity and conviction, I will keep you duly informed, please receive all my appreciation, support and gratitude.”