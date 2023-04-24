Eyes on the Cavallino

In Italy, as we know, there are 60 million coaches of the national football team, but also 60 million Ferrari fans. The red car is experienced by many motor enthusiasts as a real Italian national motorsport team and the performance of the Cavallino in Formula 1 is analyzed by many with the same enthusiasm as a football match played by their favorite team. The charm of Ferrari compared to the other teams is precisely this, but in some respects this one media overexposure risks becoming a double-edged sword.

Minister’s thoughts

The last figure of a certain weight within our country who wanted to have his say on the particular moment that the Maranello team is facing was the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. Participated in the program Politics in the ballon Rai Gr Parlamento, the 69-year-old Forza Italia minister got involved in some interesting sporting discussions, talking about Juventus and – in the motoring field – Ferrari.

Not an easy time

“What Ferrari is experiencing is not an easy moment even if in Maranello they are making great strides forward with the plant and hand in hand with this will arrive more competitive cars and drivers capable of keeping us in first place” commented the head of the environment department regarding the situation of the red, which hasn’t won a world title for over five decades and is currently only fourth in the Constructors’ standings.

Verstappen-Alonso duel “unattractive”

The 2023 season in these first three appointments revolved around the triumphs of Red Bull – two hit by Max Verstappen and one by Sergio Perez – et al surprising advent at the top of the Aston Martin. In fact, the British team has conquered three podiums in three GPs, all thanks to the excellent performance of a revived Fernando Alonso. “Having Verstappen, Perez and even Alonso up front at the moment is not attractive for the Grand Prix – commented Pichetto Fratin, referring to the Italian appointments that will take place this season in Imola and Monza – Formula 1 is a great show, we trust Sainz and Leclerc a lot, who are a little behind at the moment”.