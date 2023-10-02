Migrants, Minister Piantedosi challenged in Ventimiglia



After the visit to Ventimiglia, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi arrived in Imperia for a summit in the prefecture. He also immediately met the mayor and president of the Province, Claudio Scajola.





In the border city, Piantedosi spent about an hour in the municipality together with the mayor Flavio Di Muro, of the League, with whom he discussed the migrant emergency and the hypothesis of opening a repatriation center in the border city. An armored city, with the police deployed, while the minister will be escorted by Digos agents.





Five cars accompanied the journey to Albenga airport, where the Minister of the Interior landed around 9. In addition to Di Muro, the minister was welcomed by the prefect of Imperia Valerio Massimo Romeo and the police commissioner Giuseppe Felice Peritore, in a Piazza del Comune totally closed, with access prohibited to the public town hall for security reasons defined by the ministerial protocol. Piantedosi’s arrival did not particularly mobilize the city: only two groups of supporters were found outside the Town Hall square, displaying two banners with the words “All without borders”, referring to migrants, and “Non Cpr nor here or elsewhere.” The mobile battalion of carabinieri lined up in front of the two groups. “Murderers” was shouted at the representative of the Meloni government. Those in solidarity also read the names of over thirty migrants who lost their lives trying to cross the border.

The mayor of Ventimiglia: “We need a structure against bivouacs”





After leaving the Municipality of Ventimiglia, before leaving for Imperia, Piantedosi greeted the border police agents, whose headquarters are located in the same building that houses the municipal offices. On the sidelines of the meeting, the mayor Flavio Di Muro explained the needs of Ventimiglia. «Citizens are asking not so much for a CPR or legal issues that are difficult to explain, but for illegal people to be removed from the city, who fight day and night, commit crimes, do not want to integrate and refuse to be welcomed and for this reason there are orders of removal and expulsion which today are a dead letter: because in this country and in this territorial reality there is no CPR, which gives a mayor who needs to guarantee urban security the possibility of removing people who are violating urban security itself . Then – he added – the first measure I signed was the Pad for assistance to minors, families, women and vulnerable subjects. In anticipation of winter, a specific center is also needed, an adequate structure to collect those who identify themselves. To provide a minimum of assistance and reception, diversified structures are needed to avoid bivouacs and illegal situations.”