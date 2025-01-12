The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, defended this Sunday the suppression of the crime of offenses against religious feelings, included in the bill presented by the PSOE to prohibit political parties from exercising popular accusation in judicial processes.

“I don’t think that this crime should appear in the Penal Code, I think it’s good that it be deleted”Puente said in an interview on Cope, in which he declared himself Catholic, but has assured that he is not offended by the moment of LalaChus on TVE’s Campanadas showing a stamp with the face of the heifer from The Grand Prix.

“It bothers me that that lady came out at the chimes with a picture of the heifer from a television program with the Sacred Heart, particularly as a Catholic “It doesn’t offend me nor do I feel offended, other things that happen inside and outside the Church offend me.”

The minister has argued that the crime of religious offenses It’s a “very glassy concept.” which leads to situations that are difficult to explain in a democracy”.

He has given as an example the case of the general secretary of the PSOE in Castilla y León and mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, “who, at a town festival, this summer He made the joke of getting into a 127 in a kind of Popemobile simulation and for doing that nonsense they have called him to testify as the alleged perpetrator of a crime.”

He has also maintained that maintaining that crime “doesn’t do the Catholic religion any goodwhich if it is characterized by anything, it is by a message of tolerance and forgiveness.

Regarding the supposed benefit that the PSOE bill will mean for the proceedings against the brother and wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, he pointed out that “the consequences of procedures already initiated remain to be seen.”