So Robert Habeck has probably not had a pleasant appointment like the one on Monday evening for a long time. The Green Economics and Climate Protection Minister has come to Heidelberg’s Karlstor station. The event is called “time to talk” and it begins in a philosophical manner typical of Habeck. Changes are unreasonable, he reports, but they are not an end in themselves. It is about renewing prosperity in Germany. “All climate protection aims to defend freedom,” said Habeck. Finding social majorities for change is a political effort – one that you have to put up with.

He didn’t need this defense speech, the audience could hardly be more friendly to him. The Greens are by far the strongest political force in Heidelberg, and several questioners come from the Green Youth or BUND. They don’t want less change, they want more change, much more. Why were the sector targets in the Climate Protection Act softened, why are politicians not doing more for biodiversity, why does Habeck want to continue to coalition with this party – the stubborn FDP? Almost every question is a through ball for Habeck, with the possible exception of why he hasn’t changed. In the end, it is Habeck who has to explain to the audience why less green politics can sometimes do more.

“A government that argues publicly like tinkers is not good,” says Habeck. He forces himself to keep stepping into the shoes of others, to ask himself: “What do they actually find irritating about us?” Even if the questions from the audience hit him “right to the heart”, as Habeck did at one point says. So what to do if part of society finds climate protection so moderately important? “The way out of this is to tell a positive story in the long term.” Not one of renunciation and costs and burdens, as has been the case so often in recent months, especially with the Heating Act.

“Feel Good Tour”

Radiating optimism, telling positive stories – the Vice Chancellor also seems to be on a “feel good tour” at the other stops on his summer trip. Of course, the heating law will be passed in September as decided – why not. The economic situation, yes, not good, but the third and fourth quarters will be better. The relationship with Winfried Kretschmann, the Green Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, who just said that the heat transition could also come a few months later and that the Greens should not see the car as an enemy – excellent.

Arm in arm, after the greeting at Bosch in Renningen, the two walk to the room where they will hand over a grant of 160 million euros to Bosch boss Stefan Hartung for a hydrogen project from Bosch. “Dear Robert” will now also take care of the matter with the hydrogen core network, praises Kretschmann a little later on the podium. Hartung praises the fact that the funding decision went “damn cool”. Habeck praises the transformation of Bosch. “It is the history of German industry to evolve. There is no reason to be despondent.” The message from all three: It works. Only the artificial intelligence, which is supposed to turn a piece of metal into a thread like a human hand in the laboratory of the future, does not want to start. demonstration effect.







Summer trips are a ritual in Berlin’s political scene. In the worst case, ministers use them for self-portrayal, for showing off supposed closeness to the citizenry. In the best case, they try to take a feeling for the mood and the worries in the country with them to Berlin on the fringes of the choreographed processes. Last year’s summer trip didn’t go so well for Habeck. At the Court of Honor in Bayreuth, he was literally booed by an angry crowd. When visiting a medium-sized glass manufacturer, the boss suggested that he open the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to solve Germany’s energy problem. This year the ministry has become more cautious. Citizen dialogue in a Green stronghold, participation only with prior registration and strict bag checks. The companies that Habeck visits are primarily those that benefit from the energy transition.

Buzz word heat pump

The buzz word of the year falls on Monday morning. Habeck is standing in front of a large screen at the Bürkle + Schöck workshop in Stuttgart. One of the employees wants to show him the digital customer management system. “Let’s assume you want a heat pump,” he begins, to which Habeck replies with a long drawn-out “Oh no.” The imaginary customer “roha1000” still gets them. After all, the employees used a real customer as an example to calculate how quickly an investment in a heat pump, solar system and electricity storage system would pay for itself: in just 12 years. And that with a service life of the devices of 30 years. Who can hesitate?

But the minister also gets a bit of criticism. “We don’t really have a welcoming culture,” complains Thomas Bürkle, referring to the lack of skilled workers from abroad and the long waiting times for appointments in the German embassies. In Germany there was a lack of apartments and day-care centers. Later that day at Südkabel in Mannheim, the workforce vented their displeasure at how difficult it was to get permits for heavy transport and how completely unacceptable it was that two-lane bridges were only renovated to two lanes and not three lanes, when it was clear that traffic would year by 10 to 15 percent. Habeck promises improvements, both in the bridges and in the transports. “Thank you for sweating with me,” he says in parting.