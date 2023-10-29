Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 15:30

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, blamed the parties that make up the Centrão for replacing women in the government with men. In an interview with Political Broadcastthe minister declared that the female presence in management is not a “single and individual” decision by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and avoided questioning the dismissal of Caixa president, Rita Serrano.

“We have to ask why whoever asked for the Caixa position didn’t nominate another woman. Because I don’t think it’s a single, alone and individual decision by President Lula,” she told the reporter. “The decision is made by the President of the Republic. I will not question or comment.”

This year, the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães became a defendant for sexual harassment of the institution’s employees. The minister stated that the federal government has spaces to discuss this type of case and combat harassment.

In the wake of Lula’s appointments of women, the head of the Executive needs to choose a new minister for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to fill the vacancy opened with the retirement of the then president of the Court, Rosa Weber. According to the PT member, gender will not be a criterion for his choice. The minister stated that it is difficult to comment on the president’s decisions, but that Lula is “serious” to make the decisions that are his responsibility.

Check out the main excerpts from the interview below:

On Wednesday, the 25th, the government launched the “Brazil Without Misogyny” initiative, which included the participation of the first lady, Janja da Silva. What should be the actions of this initiative? How will it work in practice?

The initiative aims to understand society, how it works and combat hatred against women. We think about the reason for the increase in femicide, sexual violence and political gender violence. We decided to work to tackle the root of the problem, which is hatred towards women. This proposal of ours is not under any circumstances, for example, to determine what each private company will do. We have to establish partnerships with them, such as campaigns with employees. These are actions that are being proposed by companies and institutions and will be guided by the Ministry of Women.

Will there be any type of liability or fine for companies that do not follow some rules imposed by the initiative?

No, that’s not the idea. The idea is for companies to enter [na iniciativa] and help us build a Brazil without misogyny. We didn’t think about fines or punishment. The proposal in this case is not punishment, it is for us to work to raise awareness throughout Brazil that we cannot accept hate.

At the beginning of the year, the government launched a working group to develop a National Policy to Combat Political Violence against Women. What was concluded from this working group? Has there been any progress on the topic?

We are finalizing the report and at the end of November, beginning of December, we will launch the report and show what policies we, at the Ministry of Women, understand need to be adopted, whether by the government, the Legislature, whoever it is for reduce gender-based political violence in the country.

This year, President Lula also sanctioned the law on equal pay for women and men who perform the same role. For next year, what should be the focus of the department?

We are in the working group phase. We are still discussing because one of the processes that allowed us to approve the law in the National Congress was that we would listen to businesspeople, listen to workers. We are talking to different sectors. The Equality law is super important due to the transfer report, the fines, but it is also a strategy in which we have the possibility of changing the organizational culture of Brazilian companies and institutions. We hope that at the end of the year, beginning of the year [de 2024]be ready now.

How are these conversations with companies going?

Companies have concerns. What we are hearing are concerns, regarding the reports, data. Concerns that, in my opinion, are natural for any new legislation to be implemented. The other thing companies are afraid of is having a list of companies that don’t support equality. But they are concerns. I wouldn’t say it’s because they don’t want to comply.

On Wednesday, the 25th, President Lula announced the resignation of the then president of Caixa, Rita Serrano. She is, in fact, the third woman exchanged by the government for a man. How did you see Rita’s dismissal? It is worth remembering that Caixa is an institution that has a history of sexual harassment, with former president Pedro Guimarães.

We are in a coalition government and generally in a coalition government the president, governor or mayor is elected, but many things have to be negotiated. The second question is that we have to ask why whoever asked for the Caixa position did not nominate another woman. Because I don’t think it’s a single, alone and individual decision by President Lula. There is a series of correlations of forces that are guided and placed. I have argued that this is linked to the decision, for example, on the issue of Congress’s 30% quota, which is to forgive the debts of parties that did not meet the quotas. So we will ask the parties: “Don’t you have women?” Because I think they do. I know several [mulheres] who have the capacity and conditions to be anywhere. It was not President Lula who appointed the new Minister of Sports nor did he appoint the new president of Caixa. I think we need to be careful. Because we need to hold whoever we have to hold accountable.

But don’t you think that President Lula, as President of the Republic, could have talked to Centrão leaders to get a name for a woman that had consensus with the parties?

The decision is made by the President of the Republic. I will not question or comment.

With the appointment of a male president to Caixa, Carlos Vieira, and given the history of sexual harassment that the institution has already experienced, do you have any fears regarding new sexual harassment scandals?

We have a working group in the federal government to discuss sexual harassment within the federal government. We are concerned about any sexual harassment in any body. But that’s why since March 8th, we have been making all the requests that fall within the federal government to prevent sexual harassment at the government level.

Did you talk to the now former president of Caixa?

We greatly respect Rita’s personal and individual trajectory. Rita is someone who, in 10 months of government, did a lot of women’s politics together with us on March 8th. She worked tirelessly within Caixa on the issue of gender equality. Yes, I am supportive, the other ministers will be too, but we need to give her time so that she can actually be able to answer us or, whenever she wants, call us. Yes, I called. Yesterday [quarta-feira, 25] I talked to her, but we didn’t talk about it. We talked about other things

Do you regret Rita Serrano’s departure from the government?

I think she was a professional. Any great professional, loss is difficult.

President Lula has already made statements that the issue of gender will not be the main principle in choosing a new STF minister. With the appointment of a man, the Court will only have one woman, who is Cármen Lúcia. How do you see this?

It is difficult for me as a minister to comment on the president’s decisions. He had 52 million votes and is serious about making the decisions he has to make. The statement I had heard was that the president will not take the gender issue into consideration solely and exclusively. There are a series of elements that he will have to consider in his decision, because it is not a decision just because she is a woman. Even if she is a woman, it is because she has competence in her area, she has the conditions to be there. Whether it will be a woman or not is up to him to decide.