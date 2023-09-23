After the security operation in the Tocorón prison, in Venezuela, where 11 thousand troops were deployed for a population of 1,600 prisoners, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, assured that Héctor Guerrero, alias “El Niño Guerrero”, did not escape from prison, since he was already free.

In the statements – offered to a local media – Ceballos assured that Guerrero had “full freedom” and that they were working on his recapture and that he also already had open processes. He did not specify since when he was free.

“That character was free, completely free. As of today, he has several causes and an arrest warrant. We presume that he is somewhere, yes he was here. The point is that we are moving forward to capture everyone,” Ceballos said in the interview.

If so, how was Guerrero free if he had a 17-year prison sentence and had only been in prison for 6? At the moment there are no answers.

This Saturday morning, Minister Ceballos offered statements from Tocorón, assured that the self-proclaimed ex-Tren de Aragua was “dismantled” and detailed that

88 people have been arrested, “all members of that group that was abandoned by those who led it.”

Ceballos also clarified that coordination is being carried out with other countries in case the escaped and wanted criminals leave the country.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS