The sister and father of firefighter sergeant Márcio Pagniez, known as Marcinho Bombeiro, accused of being part of a militia in the Baixada Fluminense, were appointed by Mayor Wagner Carneiro (União Brasil), known as Waguinho, to positions in the Belford Roxo city hall. Marcinho’s relatives supported the campaign of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil), Waguinho’s wife.

Appointments took place in December 2021 and August 2022. The former soldier was arrested in October 2019 after being denounced by the Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry for murder and for leading a paramilitary group that operated in Baixada Fluminense. The information was revealed by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Estadão.

The minister stated that “she does not condone any illicit act and it is up to the Justice to judge and punish”. She also stated that her campaign, in 2022, “received the support of thousands of voters in several municipalities in the state”. The city hall of Belford Roxo said in a note that “possible acts committed” by Marcinho Bombeiro do not discredit the work of the accused’s relatives in the city hall.

The first revelation of the relationship between the couple, who supported President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 second round, with a suspected member of the militia came to light this week. The minister, in her campaign for federal deputy in 2022, had the support of former Nova Iguaçu councilor Giane Jura. She is the wife of Juracy Prudêncio, known as Jura, who is serving a sentence in a semi-open regime. Mentioned in the Legislative Assembly’s CPI on Militias as head of militia, Jura was convicted of homicide and criminal organization.

Daniela was the most voted federal deputy in Rio in 2022. Marcinho Bombeiro became president of the Belford Roxo City Council. He was arrested on October 22, 2019 by police officers from the 54th DP and the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station. Marcinho was denounced by the MP for the accusation of being the order of the deaths of Bruno de Paula Silva and Lucas Patrick da Silva Gomes. Estadão was unable to contact Marcinho’s defense.

Defendant

The newspaper The globe showed that Fábio Augusto de Oliveira Brasil, Fabinho Varandão, accused of commanding a paramilitary group in neighborhoods of Belford Roxo, also asked for votes for Daniela Carneiro in the 2022 campaign. federal.

