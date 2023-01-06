The political history of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, includes a case that reached the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on suspicion of nepotism.

In 2017, the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) filed a complaint related to the appointment of Daniela to the Municipal Secretary of Social Assistance and Citizenship of Belford Roxo, made by her husband, Wagner dos Santos Carneiro, the wagon (União Brasil), mayor of the city.

The minister has been accused of involvement with the Rio de Janeiro militia. Read more about the case at the end of this text or in this article.

Daniela left her position in the city hall before the analysis of the ministers of the Supreme Court. She was fired in March 2018. At Court, the case was reported by Minister Rosa Weber, who considered the claim impaired by “supervening loss of object” in December 2019. Here is the full of the report (184 KB).

The first lady of Belford Roxo remained in office for 1 year and 3 months (449 days). Daniela was appointed in January 2017 and the MP-RJ complaint was filed in November of that year. In addition to her, the agency also questioned the appointment of Waguinho’s sister, Fabiane de Souza Carneiro, for the position of municipal secretary.

In the action, the MP-RJ asked for an injunction for the immediate dismissal (a specific expression of the public service for dismissals) of Daniela and Fabiane. The request mentioned that Waguinho’s sister had been appointed to the municipal secretary of Animal Protection.

In her report, however, Rosa Weber mentioned that Fabiane Carneiro was appointed to 4 secretariats: Animal Protection; of Shares and Institutional Management; of Persons with Disabilities; and of the Woman.

THE Power360 questioned the advice of Minister Daniela Carneiro about the accusation of nepotism in the city hall of Belford Roxo, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstration.

Here is the full text of the appointment and dismissal “at the request” of Daniela from the Municipal Secretary of Social Assistance and Citizenship of Belford Roxo:

government vacancy

The choice of Daniela Carneiro for the ministerial team of the PT government was driven by the support of her husband, the mayor of Belford Roxo, for the president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Plateau. The couple’s party, União Brasil, did not officially support any candidate in the last presidential elections.

Daniela was the most voted federal deputy in the State of Rio de Janeiro, with 213,706 votes. Since taking office in the Lula government, she has been accused of receiving support from militiamen in Rio de Janeiro during the election campaign.

Daniela’s re-election to Congress was supported by Fábio Augusto de Oliveira Brasil, known as “Fabinho Varandão”. According to the newspaper The globe, he is accused of leading a paramilitary group that threatens residents of 10 neighborhoods of Belford Roxo. The bank also controls clandestine TV and internet services and the sale of gas.

In your profile on InstagramFabinho (MDB), who is also city ​​councilor and Secretary of Science and Technology of Belford Roxo, asked for votes for Daniela in 2022.

The minister and her husband had already received accusations of maintaining ties with the family of former military police officer Juracy Alves Prudêncio, for at least 4 years. “Jura”, as the former PM is called, was convicted and arrested for leading a militia in Baixada Fluminense.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo also showed on Thursday (5.jan) that relatives of the former councilor by Belford Roxo Márcio Pagniez, known as “Marcinho Bombeiro”, campaigned for Daniela in 2022.

He has been imprisoned since 2019, accused of homicide by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and to lead the “Marcinho’s Troop, group that was part of a militia that operated in the neighborhood of Andrade de Araújo, in Belford Roxo.

In a note sent to Power360 on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.

This Friday (Jan 6), the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costasaid there was nonothing relevant” in the information on connections between minister Daniela Carneiro and militiamen in Rio de Janeiro.

“This issue has not been addressed. There is nothing relevant and substantive to justify any concern. And, at this moment in the government, therefore, this is not on the agenda”said the minister to journalists after participating in the government’s 1st ministerial meeting.