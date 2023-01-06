The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil) has already hinted at the customs guidelines defended during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). in a video disclosed on Instagram in December 2020, criticized the “gender ideology in schools” it’s the “lobby” by neutral language.

“Ideology in schools for children? Not! That is inadmissible. School is not the place for that. It is not up to her to decide and change our Portuguese to disturb the minds of our children, saying that there is no female or male gender”, says Daniela.

The new head of the Ministry of Tourism has also published photos and thanks with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In a post shared in April of this year, Daniela smiles and recognizes the sanction of the bill proposed by her.﻿ “I thank President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro for their sensitivity at the sanctioning ceremony, this Tuesday (12), of the bill of my authorship that creates the national day and the national week of the fight against endometriosis! Let’s give a voice to the millions of women who suffer from this disease”, wrote the minister.

In March 2021, when Bolsonaro turned 66, Daniel made a Publication congratulating the former president and wishing him wisdom to continue his “mission” for Brazil.

“May God bless you with health, peace and love, and always guide your steps to continue your mission in our country. Congratulations and stay in the peace of the Lord! Strong hug”, wrote Daniela.

LINK WITH THE MILITIA

Daniela Carneiro has been criticized for appearing in photos accompanied by men accused of being part of militias in Rio de Janeiro. Are they:

In a note sent to Power360 on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.