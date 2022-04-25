After considering the irregularities reported in the purchase of robotics kits with resources from the National Education Development Fund (FNDE) to be serious, the minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Walton Alencar Rodrigues decided, this Monday (25), to suspend preliminary the execution of the Terms of Commitment. Alencar, who is the rapporteur of the case, also determined the suspension of transfers of resources for the same purpose.

The measure was motivated by a representation of Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and now the process continues with the diligences. The senator’s representation refers to the package for the purchase of robotics kits by municipalities in Alagoas, for R$ 26 million, based on parliamentary amendments.

In the dispatch, the TCU minister gives a period of up to 15 days for the FNDE to express its opinion on the issues dealt with in the process. Walton Alencar also asks that the agency forward a series of information to the TCU, such as the list of municipalities favored with commitments and financial decentralization of resources for the acquisition of Educational Robotics Solution in 2021 and 2022 (PAR 4), identifying the numbers of the commitments, the amounts committed and paid, in addition to the balances in the bank account.

The Court also wants access to the list of all municipalities that registered a request for the acquisition of Educational robotics kits in the years 2021 and 2022, pending approval, identifying the current status of the request. Another measure is for the FNDE to authorize investigations in 29 municipalities in Alagoas and ten in Pernambuco and that they be forwarded to the Court within 15 days.

Historic

The purchase of the kits came to light as a result of a complaint made by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. According to the newspaper, schools in municipalities in Alagoas and Pernambuco that did not even have water or computers would be among those benefited. The FNDE has already made commitments of R$ 146 million for the purchase of the material. The resource, according to the complaint, prioritizes municipalities with contracts with the Megalic company. According to the newspaper, the owners of Megalic would have a connection with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who did not comment on the matter today.

In public hearing in the Senate Education Committee, last month, the president of the FNDE, Marcelo Lopes da Ponte, said that despite releasing the resource, the allocation of funds is not the responsibility of the body, but defined by mayors and parliamentarians. wanted by Brazil Agency to comment on today’s decision, the FNDE did not manifest itself until the publication of the article.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat