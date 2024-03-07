Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 22:03

The minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Rogerio Schietti Cruz defended the decriminalization of marijuana for personal use. One day after the resumption of the trial discussing drug possession, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which ended up being postponed again at the request of Minister Dias Toffoli, the minister argues that there is a difference between trafficking and personal use of the drug, since “The crime of trafficking presupposes a desire to make a profit. In recreational terms, psychoactive purposes are sought.”

The minister's statements were given to the digital magazine Breeza, launched this Thursday, 7th. Currently, the score of the trial in the STF is five votes in favor and three against. For Cruz, “when the Supreme Court decides that it is unconstitutional to punish someone for using drugs, there would be greater awareness throughout the Judiciary.”

For him, “the Supreme Court is moving forward” and, in relation to marijuana, the tendency to consider it unconstitutional for personal use to be categorized as a crime, “will not go back”. The judge believes that the moral component makes it difficult to debate and understand the differences between recreational and medicinal use and trafficking. According to him, “when you use recreational marijuana, there is a therapeutic side”, just like when “you drink wine or smoke a cigar, you smoke a marijuana cigarette for pleasure”.

Regarding the dispute between the political classes debating the topic, the minister states that the agendas “usually are moral or religious”. For him, “what would resolve the issue would be to switch to a scientific agenda”. In this sense, Cruz claims that it is a public health issue, justifying the decision, taken in 2023, to authorize the cultivation of marijuana for the production of cannabidiol oil for medicinal purposes for two patients.

The minister says he is in favor of the medicinal use of marijuana, a “very potent plant that cures several diseases”, on the grounds that the Constitution guarantees the right to health and that “the State must provide means and resources to promote this”. For the judge, subjecting people to the risk of being incriminated for the medicinal use of the drug “is at least inhumane”.

Reinforcing the justification for the vote by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, Cruz states that the racial issue is inherent to the topic. “If a black boy is arrested with ten grams of marijuana, he is more likely to be classified as a drug dealer. If he is white, even more so if he lives in a rich neighborhood, the police usually leave it alone,” said the minister.

Regarding the prison system, the judge points out that if a user is imprisoned for years, “it will leave children vulnerable”. For him, when carrying a small amount of the drug, a person who “works and supports a family” cannot be considered a dangerous person like a drug dealer.