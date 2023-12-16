Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 15:15

Minister Teodoro Silva Santos, of the Superior Court of Justice, did not hear of an appeal that sought to reverse the suspension of criminal proceedings against former president Michel Temer in the case of the R$500,000 suitcase from JBS. Santos considered the reasoning of the appeal filed by the Federal Public Ministry against the decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region to be 'deficient'.

The Prosecutor's Office questioned the suspension of the criminal action against Temer on the grounds that the TRF-1 did not assess all the arguments and accusatory evidence contained in the complaint. The case targeting the former president was suspended at the request of the defense – led by criminalist Eduardo Pizarro Carnelós – who claimed there was not enough evidence to support the Federal Public Ministry's accusation.

The Prosecutor's Office charged Temer with the crime of passive corruption due to the alleged receipt of an alleged bribe of R$500,000 through former advisor to the Presidency of the Republic Rodrigo da Rocha Loures, former federal deputy. Temer became a defendant in the case in March 2019, by order of the judge of the 15th Federal Criminal Court of Brasília Rodrigo Parente Paiva.

At the center of the accusation is the controlled action of the Federal Police who, in April 2017, caught Rocha Loures receiving a suitcase with R$500,000 in cash from the J&F executive, Ricardo Saud. During the action, PF agents filmed Loures running bouncing through the streets of Jardins, in São Paulo, carrying the suitcase. The former advisor to the Presidency was one of the targets of Operation Patmos, launched in May of that year, based on the denunciation of executives from the holding company.

Pointing out omissions in the TRF-1 ruling and arguing that there is just cause for the criminal action, the Federal Public Ministry requested the annulment of the decision that blocked the action, with the determination of a new trial, so that the Attorney's Office's evidence and theses could be examined. .

The appeal was sent to the regional court, which did not admit it. The case then went to the Superior Court of Justice. Teodoro Silva Santos, however, considered that there was no omission in the TRF-1 ruling, as suggested by the Federal Public Ministry.