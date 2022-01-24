The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski suspended today (24) part of Decree 10.935/2022, edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, which deals with the protection of caves and natural grottos. The norm altered other decrees that dealt with the same matter.

The minister’s decision was motivated by an action filed last week by the Rede party. According to the caption, part of the decree would allow economic exploitation and a decrease in the protection of biodiversity.

The party claims that, under the rules, the classification of the relevance of the natural cavity could be changed at the request of an entrepreneur or by the licensing body, at any time.

“Caves located in environmental licensing areas are classified in maximum, high, medium or low degree of relevance, which determines specific rules for exploration and impact. By the previous rule, only high, medium and low relevance cavities could be impacted. Those of maximum relevance were beyond the reach of enterprises and could not have any type of direct impact, not even in their immediate surroundings”, argued the party.

When analyzing the action, Lewandowski understood that the economic exploitation of areas of greater protection can cause irreversible environmental damage.

“The exploration of natural underground cavities, it should be noted, can also cause the destruction of the fauna and flora of the caves and, consequently, threaten endangered species and increase the risk to human health with the potential emergence of new epidemics or even pandemics”, said the minister.

There is an appeal against Lewandowski’s decision, which, despite being in force, must be endorsed by the plenary of the STF.

