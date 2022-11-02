Minister Luís Roberto Barroso denied on Monday, 31, a new extension of the decision that suspended evictions during the covid-19 pandemic. The rapporteur of the action determined a transition regime for collective evictions, with the creation of mediation commissions and the guarantee of the public power that it will guarantee “dignified housing” for the affected vulnerable population.

The suspension has been extended three times since 2020 and was in effect until October 31. The collective action was brought by the PSOL, the PT and organizations linked to human rights and housing movements, which defended the extension of the deadline “while the effects of the health crisis persist” or at least for another semester, with the argument that the most vulnerable population has not yet recovered from the economic impacts of covid-19.

In the decision, Barroso highlighted the “significant improvement in the epidemiological scenario in Brazil, with the consequent cooling of the effects of the pandemic”, but pointed out that “the situation of housing insecurity is still serious” and that “the resumption of evictions affects a particularly vulnerable part of the population”. population” in a scenario of increasing hunger and increasing population in conditions of extreme poverty.

The transition is exclusively for informal occupations, not for tenants of regularly rented properties, which are subject to the parameters of the Tenancy Act. In the decision, Barroso mentions that 188,621 families are “on the verge of eviction” and “they are precisely in the poorest part of the population”, which includes 153,715 children and 151,018 elderly people, according to data cited from the Zero Eviction campaign.

“Although in the current scenario, the full maintenance of the precautionary measure is not justified, I reiterate that the resumption of repossessions must be carried out responsibly, cautiously and with respect for the fundamental rights at stake. Therefore, in consideration of all the interests in dispute, it is necessary to establish a transitional regime for the progressive resumption of repossessions”, he stressed.

The transition regime includes the “immediate” creation of Land Conflict Commissions in the Justice and Regional Courts. These groups should act from a model executed at the Court of Justice of the State of Paraná (TJPR), with technical visits, the promotion of mediation hearings and the proposition of strategies for the “gradual and staggered” resumption before the execution. of unemployment. Part of these actions must have the guarantee of the participation of the Public Defender’s Office and the Public Ministry.

“They will function, in judicial cases, as an auxiliary body of the judge in the case, who remains with decision-making competence”, highlighted the minister.

It also determined mandatory preliminary measures before collective eviction actions, such as prior information to those affected, listening to community representatives, granting a “reasonable period” and guaranteeing referral by the government to public shelters or “a place with adequate conditions”. dignified” or the adoption of another measure to “protect the right to housing, prohibiting, in any case, the separation of members of the same family”.

Among the highlighted points, there is also the elaboration of a previous plan for the removal and resettlement of those affected, “to be discussed in the commissions/conciliation and mediation groups specialized in land conflicts, within the scope of the Judiciary, with the presence, contribution and action of all the bodies that make up these commissions” and that the resettlement “does not impose negative social, economic and environmental consequences on the transferred group, nor on the group that previously resided in the destination”.

In addition, the minister highlighted that the public authorities cannot “promote summary administrative removals not based on prior and specific court orders” and that federal, state and municipal governments create policies for affordable housing on a permanent basis within 60 days.

Barroso also stressed that the resumption should be gradual. “The simultaneous execution of thousands of eviction orders, involving thousands of vulnerable families, would create the risk of social upheaval.”

To Estadão, federal public defender Bruno Arruda evaluated the decision as the “second best possible” given the negative response for an extension of the suspension. “As it was, each court proceeded in a different way”, he assesses. “It creates conditions to guide what will happen from now on.”

He defines it as a “didactic” decision, which creates protection mechanisms for the population in situations of vulnerability. In addition, he states that the defenders are organizing themselves to monitor the processes regionally and that, in case of judicial failure to comply with the measures, they will trigger the STF.