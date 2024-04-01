He Minister of the Interior of Peru, Víctor Torres, resigned from office this Monday In the midst of the investigation facing the President Dina Boluarte for alleged illicit enrichment, as a result of some Rolex watches that he would not have declared as part of his assets.

The minister had been questioned in recent hours about the participation of National Police agents in the raid on President Boluarte's house.

But this Monday he assured that He made the decision to leave office because he has “a family problem” and not because of pressure from political and social sectors, which even led opposition congressmen to propose that he be censured in office.

“They have not fired me nor have they censored me (in Parliament), I am leaving calm,” declared Torres when leaving the Government Palace after this Monday's session of the Council of Ministers.

“I have coordinated with the lady (president) and I am leaving because I have asked her and the lady has agreed,” he added.

Torres affirmed that he leaves the cabinet of ministers “in peace, with clean hands” because he has “worked putting a grain of sand for Peru.”

He also called on all sectors of the country to “let the president work.” and assured that the investigations that have been opened against the president “are distracting elements.”

“Promote that Peru continues to be governed calmly with Mrs. Dina (Boluarte),” he said, addressing journalists.

He also asked that Colonel Harvey Colchado, the head of the Directorate of High Complexity Crimes (Diviac) of the National Police of Peru (PNP), who directed the operation that raided the Boluarte's house breaking the lock on the entrance door.