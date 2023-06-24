Eduardo “Wado” is the vice-presidential candidate, Cristina Kirchner; primaries are scheduled for August 13

The current Minister of the Interior of Argentina, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, announced on Thursday (June 22, 2023) that he will be a pre-candidate for the presidency of the country. With the announcement, he will run for the primaries of the Unión por la Patria party with former governor of Buenos Aires Daniel Scioli.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, Wado is the candidate chosen by the current Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner. The support of the Peronist has not yet been made official. The primaries are scheduled for August 13.

In video posted on your Twitter profileWado said that “We need to go back to representing and defending the country” and stated that he will work for “regain hope and pride in being Argentine”.

I want to be you president, the president of all Argentine families. pic.twitter.com/MpGfhrUT09 — Wado de Pedro 🇦🇷 (@wadodecorrido) June 22, 2023

Still in the publication, Wado said that Argentina has economic and social challenges that require a lot of conviction, courage and firmness to be resolved. The country’s annual inflation is at 114.2% in the accumulated until May.

Cristina Kirchner and the current president, Alberto Fernández, will not seek re-election. Elections are scheduled for October 22.