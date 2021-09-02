The Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, speaks today (2) about inspection, preventive and combating actions against environmental crimes, deforestation and fires in the Amazon. The minister will discuss the role of the Guardians of the Biome group, in addition to the hiring of reinforcements and bioeconomy initiatives in the Northern Region.

program interviewee The Voice of Brazil, Leite should also present a preview of Brazil’s participation in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP 26, to be held in November.

