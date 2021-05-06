The University of Giessen is investigating allegations that Helge Braun violated scientific standards in his dissertation. There may be “overlaps with other scripts”. The head of the Chancellery has already expressed himself.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun announced that possible overlaps in his doctoral thesis with writings previously published by himself would also be checked by the University of Giessen at his own request (photo taken on Wednesday in the Bundestag). Image: dpa

D.he Justus Liebig University in Giessen is examining whether Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) violated scientific standards in his 2007 doctoral thesis. As the university announced on Thursday, allegations are being investigated “on possible overlaps with other scriptures”. The allegations were reported to the university by an individual at the end of January 2021. “The person concerned also asked the JLU to review these allegations himself,” the university said. The “Gießener Allgemeine Zeitung” had previously reported.

The Chancellery Minister and chairman of the CDU district association Gießen himself commented on the allegations on Twitter. At my request, the university is also checking the reference to a previous partial publication of the results of myself and other authors relating to my dissertation, “wrote Braun on Wednesday evening. An expert commission from the University of Giessen is now reviewing Braun’s dissertation in a standardized, multi-stage process against possible violations of the regulations for scientific work, according to the university.

Braun received his doctorate in medicine in 2007 at the age of 35. His doctoral thesis dealt with the influence of intraoperative tachycardias (palpitations of the heart during an operation) on the postoperative prognosis.