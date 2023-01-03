The new Minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Jorge Messias, announced today (2) the creation of the National Attorney for the Defense of Democracy. The announcement was made during a ceremony in which the minister assumed command of the agency, after being appointed yesterday (1st) by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the minister, the office will adopt response measures against misinformation and in favor of the effectiveness of public policies. “AGU will be a key institution for the development of public administration˜, he said.

Messias said that the body will also work to restore harmony between the powers.

“By taking over the AGU, I hope to make a decisive contribution to the rescue of our democracy with the resumption of harmony between the powers of the Republic. Attacks on authorities will no longer be tolerated. he guaranteed.

In the speech, the minister also makes an assessment of the political moment. For Messias, the people knew how to “put Brazil back on the road to democracy”.

“Only a few times in our history have we witnessed constant attacks and threats to the pillars of our democracy. The disrespect for human rights, political persecution, censorship, constant attacks on democratic institutions, the dismantling of public policies, denialism as a method, incitement to hatred and prejudice”, he concluded.

During the ceremony, the minister was honored by former president Dilma Rousseff. During the Dilma government, Messias served as deputy head of legal affairs for the Presidency of the Republic. “I thank the Messiah for helping me get it right,” he declared.

Currently, the AGU handles approximately 20 million lawsuits and has litigation of BRL 800 million.

