(Reuters) – Superior Court of Justice (STJ) minister Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino died on Saturday at the age of 63, the court said this afternoon, adding that he was hospitalized in Porto Alegre due to cancer.

Sanseverino, born in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, had completed 12 years as a member of the STJ in August last year, and, since November 2021, was a substitute minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, expressed her condolences in a note, stating that Sanseverino “did a great service to Brazil during the 2022 elections as a judge of propaganda”. She also highlighted that he was a magistrate “with exemplary posture for all instances and for all the courts in which he exercised jurisdiction”.

The president of the TSE and minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes, also spoke out. “On behalf of the Electoral Justice, I express deep regret and solidarity with the family and friends of the great magistrate, who so honored the Brazilian Justice.”

The president of the STJ, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, wrote that “the Brazilian Justice system loses one of its most brilliant and dedicated operators”.

Sanseverino was married and had two children.

With his death, the STJ, which already had two unoccupied seats, has one more seat open for nominations by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The body, the branch of the Judiciary responsible for the definitive solution of civil and criminal cases that do not involve constitutional matters or specialized justice, is composed of 33 ministers.

Its members are chosen and appointed by the President of the Republic from a triple list drawn up by the court itself. The nominees must still go through the Senate’s sabbath.

(By Luana Maria Benedito, in São Paulo, and Ricardo Brito, in Brasília)