This morning, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions, kicked off at the ADNOC Business Center, with the participation of a wide range of leaders and officials representing defense, security, academic and companies in the region and the world.

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Bawardi, stressed during the international defense conference that is being held today with the participation of 1,800 leaders and decision-makers that achieving security comes at the top of our priorities because it paves the way for our societies to live in dignity and in a safe environment, and provides an opportunity for our governments to build fruitful relations of cooperation between our countries. It contributes to resolving conflicts through dialogue and understanding, which leads to achieving global peace and advancing progress and prosperity

He called for contemplation of the UAE’s model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as he mentioned that while the UAE embraces communities of all peoples and cultures, it gives them the opportunity to live and work on its land in security and peace, and the state also seeks to build bridges of cooperation with countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect.

Al-Bawardi stressed that security is not achieved by force and weapons or by modern technologies alone, as it is an integrated national system that stems from the way of life and culture of society, and its achievements based on a set of human values ​​and principles that call for respect for the rights and cultures of other societies and aim to build human relations with them.