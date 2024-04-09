Dhe fact that a concept paper from Claudia Roth meets with resistance from those affected is now routine. But the letter with which the management of the German memorials protested against the draft for a “Framework Concept for Remembrance Culture”, which was briefly posted on the website of the Minister of State for Culture at the beginning of February and has since then been secretly circulating, still has a new, dramatic dimension .

The letter has been signed – a first-of-its-kind event – by all umbrella organizations for places of remembrance and remembrance of the crimes and victims of National Socialism, the Soviet occupation and the SED dictatorship in Germany. And the criticism it expresses concerns not only individual points, but Roth's concept as a whole. The draft, the letter says, means a “historical-political paradigm shift” that will lead to a “fundamental weakening of the culture of remembrance”; yes, one could even understand it as “historical revisionist in the sense of trivializing the Nazi crimes”. In addition, the major projects announced therein jeopardized further financing and urgently needed renovation measures at the Federal Republic's memorial sites.