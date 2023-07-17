Threatened in office, Ana Moser travels this Monday; Brazil wants the next edition of the tournament in South America

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, travels this Monday (July 17, 2023) to Oceania, where she will attend the opening of the Women’s Football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The government entourage will also watch the 1st game of the Brazilian team, next Monday (24.Jul), against the Panama team. On the trip, Moser will have meetings with authorities and sports entities. The Brazilian government advocates that the next women’s World Cup, in 2027, be hosted in Brazil. The minister’s trip comes at a time when there are speculations about her remaining in office. The ministry, coveted by Republicans, should be part of the mini-reform of the Executive to accommodate Centrão parties on the Esplanada and thus consolidate the support base of the Planalto in Congress.