María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sport of Colombia, announced on Monday the definitive closure of the doping control laboratory of Bogota.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced in February 2017 the suspension for at least six months of the laboratory’s accreditation for failing to pass the body’s quality assessment system.

(The black year of Nairo Quintana and Miguel Ángel López)

(Messi’s ‘what are you looking at, fool’ is immortalized: it is already sold in glasses and t-shirts)

“The World Anti-Doping Agency annually performs about 20 ‘double blind’ tests, that is, secret, special, to establish if we are carrying out good quality control. Unfortunately, of those 20 we failed in two, which were carried out last September. We show a percentage of contamination, but not enough to comply with the requirement and the standards of the AMA”, explained at that time the doctor Juan Carlos Rueda, who was the Director of Resources and Tools of the National Sports System, of Coldeportes. .

During the administrations of Ernesto Lucena and Guillermo Herrera, both ministers, efforts were made to acquire the certification again, with high investments in economic and human terms, efforts that went to the ground with Urrutia’s decision.

The work was done jointly with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the recommendations of the entity were met. In recent years, several emissaries of the Ama have even come to Colombia.

reasons

Mindeporte warns that a lot of money has been invested, around $20,000,000,000, but that the objective has not been achieved.

In the same way, it is noted that certification is uncertain today, which would generate many more expenses.

As it became known, the LOVES notified last November 23 that it would withdraw the laboratory status, so the process should start again.

(This is how they expelled a Croatian model, a sensation in Qatar, from the stadium, video)

(Dibu Martínez: the explanation of the myth that was born after a match against Colombia)

Sports